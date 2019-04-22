HOBART — City employees have developed a family-like relationship, and they want to be there for each other during their biggest times of need.
That strong bond is at the heart of a proposal in which employees could donate their paid time off with other city staff who have exhausted all their available days but need to be away from work because of an illness or emergency.
The proposal came from the Police Department. Mayor Brian Snedecor said there was a situation last year in which an employee had an unforeseen problem and the person had no paid time off available.
Other employees wanted to assist by donating days they had remaining, but there are no policies in Hobart's employee handbook that address such a situation.
As the City Council looks to update that handbook, it's contemplating including language that would allow employees to gift time off to others.
Part of that process is determining the legality of having such a policy in place, City Attorney Anthony DeBonis said.
The city could check with other government entities to see if they use similar procedures.
Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said he's aware of a situation involving a civilian employee in the Police Department who needs additional time off because of a personal matter but lacks the hours to cover the absence.
Police Chief Rick Zormier said police officers receive 45 sick days per year and civilian employees in the department receive 5 sick days each year.
The city's public safety employees have more sick time because of “greater public exposure to ailments and injury, rotating shifts and work schedule,” Zormier said.
Although more time is available for officers, it's rare for them to get close to using all of their days.
“The overall use of sick days (by police officers) is pretty slim, and culturally only get used if very sick or physically injured,” Zormier said.
He said there are many employees with perfect attendance annually.
Councilmen have indicated they appreciate that employees want to assist their coworkers during times of emergencies, but there are potential issues if they are allowed to donate their paid time off.
Zormier gave an example involving him donating time off to another employee. He questioned if another individual would expect him to do the same thing if that person needed additional days off for an emergency. Some also asked if the matter could result in hurt feelings if one person received donated time off and another didn't.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said Hobart could use a process in which employees who have exhausted their days could anonymously ask for donations of paid time off from their coworkers. Those wishing to give up some of their days to others also could do so anonymously.
The council is expected to continue discussing the proposed paid time off donation policy in future sessions. It hasn't been determined when a decision could be made about the matter.