HOBART — Hobart officials believe a proposed tax increment financing district could help attract new development and fund a variety of projects.
To that end, they've initiated the process to create the TIF area, which would include the U.S. 30 corridor and extend to 69th Avenue. The district would include properties with commercial and industrial zone classifications.
If it’s created, the district would capture tax increment from new development and increases in assessed value from properties within the TIF boundaries.
TIF dollars can be used in a variety of ways for economic development purposes. That could include offering incentives to help bring new businesses to the city.
Hobart is among communities that could be an ideal spot for a new convention center, officials believe, and the TIF district could assist with efforts to attract such a facility.
An analysis completed last year identified the Silverstone property east of Mississippi Street and north of U.S. 30 in Hobart as a potential site that could accommodate a convention center.
That study also lists two locations in Merrillville — Century Plaza and the former Radisson Hotel and Star Plaza Theatre properties.
Century Plaza, which is on Broadway and U.S. 30, has been in a TIF district for years. The town of Merrillville recently created a new TIF that includes the former Radisson site at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65. Establishing a tool to assist with possible development there was among reasons for Merrillville’s new TIF area, Merrillville officials said.
Denarie Kane, Hobart’s director of development, said TIF dollars also could fund a variety of improvement projects.
A plan associated with Hobart's proposed TIF has prioritized several initiatives Hobart could complete in the next decade, City Engineer Phil Gralik said.
That includes developing 79th and 83rd avenues as relief roads to U.S. 30.
Those projects would “fill in the missing segments” of those streets, Gralik said. When finished, motorists would be able to travel from Mississippi Street to Ind. 51 without having to drive on U.S. 30.
Hobart on Monday moved closer to establishing the new TIF after the Redevelopment Commission approved a resolution support the district.
A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at City Hall. The proposed TIF also will go before the Plan Commission and City Council for their consideration.