HOBART — The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants.

SilverSneakers Splash, from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday ant 8:15-9 a.m. Thursday is a shallow-water exercise class for those seeking to increase their cardiovascular strength and endurance.

In SilverSneakers Yoga from 11-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, participants will move through seated and standing yoga poses to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. SilverSneakers Classic, from 8-9 .am. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, is designed to improve muscle strength, range of motion and daily living activities.

For those seeking more of a challenge, SilverSneakers Boom Mind is a fusion of yoga and Pilates and focuses on stretching and core strength. Classes are available from 9:30-10 a.m. on Monday from 8-8:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.

