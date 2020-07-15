You are the owner of this article.
Hobart firefighter brings home the bacon, rescuing pregnant pig
Hobart firefighter brings home the bacon, rescuing pregnant pig

HOBART — A firefighter took it upon himself to rescue a lost pregnant pig trotting down a busy road.

On Monday morning a pregnant pig wandered away from her home at a Merrillville farm and wandered to the 6800 block of Colorado Street in Hobart, said Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

As the hefty pig wiggled her way down the street during the morning traffic rush, several vehicles stopped in the road to avoid hitting her.

A Hobart Fire Department engine happened upon the scene, thinking the commotion had been caused by a car crash. Upon investigating, he found it was just a lost pig who needed to find her way back home.

Hobart Firefighter Kevin Heggi volunteered to escort the pregnant pig back to her farm, where she was returned safely.

