Hobart firefighters, Erin's Farm staff rescue bull that was stuck in creek
Hobart firefighters, Erin's Farm staff rescue bull that was stuck in creek

HOBART — Staff at a local nonprofit farm received a shout out from the Hobart Fire Department for their assistance in rescuing a bull that had been stuck in a creek Wednesday.

Erin's Farm, a Hobart-based 501(c)(3) organization and animal sanctuary, helped firefighters at the scene of the rescue, and were able to safely retrieve the animal, fire officials said.

Hobart firefighters responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the 6800 block of Grand Boulevard, where the animal had been reported stuck for about five days, Assistant Chief John Reitz said.

It wasn't long after arriving that firefighters realized they would need an extra hand.

"Our crew realized that this rescue was beyond our means, so they called Erin's Farm for their expertise," Reitz said.

Erin Yanz, founder and executive director of the farm, said staff went to the scene after the bull's owner, an elderly man, called her in a plea for help.

"I could tell that, with him being elderly, he wasn't going to be able to do this himself," Yanz said.

Staff initially had trouble finding the animal, as the terrain around the creek was rough and steep. After finally arriving, staff met up with firefighters at the scene.

The only problem, Yanz said, was figuring out how to lift an animal that typically weighs about 2,500 pounds.

"Everyone was just kind of at a loss at how to get him out of there," Yanz said.

The group eventually devised a plan to hook rope to a truck and use the rope to pull the animal up. A staff member and firefighter were able to keep the animal's head above water as Yanz steered the truck forward, she said.

By the time the bull had been retrieved, it was too weak from dehydration to stand, so, with the owner's permission, Yanz administered pain medication and injected it with fluids and electrolytes.

Still, four hours later, it was not able to move, so the group decided to leave the animal where it was and check on it later.

Yanz said cattle that are downed for that long are often never able to stand again. In this animal's case, its life tragically ended not long after it was rescued, Yanz said.

Despite the sorrowful outcome, Yanz was still glad to assist what she called "a beautiful animal."

She added, "People don't always look at (cattle) as anything worth saving. People just think they're food. We try to show that they're more than that."

Fire officials commended Erin's staff for their compassion and assistance in rescuing the animal.

"Erin’s Farm does great work with animals at their location on Liverpool Rd. Go check them out sometime," the department said.

