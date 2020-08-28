Hobart firefighters, Erin's Farm staff rescue bull that was stuck in creek

The only problem, Yanz said, was figuring out how to lift an animal that typically weighs about 2,500 pounds.

"Everyone was just kind of at a loss at how to get him out of there," Yanz said.

The group eventually devised a plan to hook rope to a truck and use the rope to pull the animal up. A staff member and firefighter were able to keep the animal's head above water as Yanz steered the truck forward, she said.

By the time the bull had been retrieved, it was too weak from dehydration to stand, so, with the owner's permission, Yanz administered pain medication and injected it with fluids and electrolytes.

Still, four hours later, it was not able to move, so the group decided to leave the animal where it was and check on it later.

Yanz said cattle that are downed for that long are often never able to stand again. In this animal's case, its life tragically ended not long after it was rescued, Yanz said.

Despite the sorrowful outcome, Yanz was still glad to assist what she called "a beautiful animal."

She added, "People don't always look at (cattle) as anything worth saving. People just think they're food. We try to show that they're more than that."