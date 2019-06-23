HOBART — The Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with the Hobart Soccer Club to offer futsal in the city.
The two entities have developed plans to convert two of the existing tennis courts at Fred Rose Park on Eighth Street into futsal courts.
“Futsal is an up-and-coming fast paced form of soccer,” said Kelly Goodpaster, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our partnership with Hobart Soccer Club prompted us to start thinking about futsal and how we can bring it to the youth of Hobart.”
Futsal is played on a hard surface. A ball smaller than a typical soccer ball is used for the sport that can be played year-round.
Goodpaster said it will cost about $1,800 to prepare the courts at Fred Rose for futsal. Lines will need to be painted on the court surface, and the Hobart Soccer Club will handle that work, she said.
Goodpaster said there are plans to offer tournaments on Sunday evenings.
Luke Weinman, president of the Hobart Soccer Club, told the Park Board he would like to eventually create a new futsal court near the soccer fields the club uses at Hillman Park.
The club will partner with the Parks and Recreation Department to fund that project. That could involve pursuing grants.
If a new futsal court is established at Hillman, the courts at Fred Rose could be converted back to tennis courts.