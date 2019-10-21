HOBART — A homeowner has taken quick action to clear out his residence that was once filled with trash and debris.
Last month, Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo told the Board of Public Works and Safety that the Union Street home had piles of garbage from the floor to the ceiling, and rotting food in there was attracting bugs.
As of the middle of last week, the entire interior of the home had been cleared, Russo said.
When the board began reviewing the issue last month, it wasn’t certain when homeowner Steven Polovich could finish cleaning the residence.
At that time he told the panel it was “going to take a long time” to remove all the items because he was handling the matter alone.
The board last month indicated it wanted to see major progress with the cleanup by Wednesday's meeting, and the panel seemed pleased with what has been accomplished at the site.
With the interior addressed, the city's focus is moved to bringing the exterior of the home in compliance.
The yard once had extremely tall weeds and grass that blocked the view of the home, Russo said.
Polovich had made some progress with the exterior of the property by cutting weeds and mowing the lawn.
Russo said there is “a little more vegetation” that still needs to be addressed there. The property also has some tires and metal scrap that must be removed, he said.
The board will continue reviewing the matter during its Nov. 20 session.