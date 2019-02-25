Try 1 month for 99¢
Hobart house fire ignites after man falls asleep with lit cigarette

In a photo provided by the Hobart Fire Department, firefighters respond to a house fire on the 3900 block of Missouri St. on Feb. 25, 2019.

 Provided

HOBART — Three people escaped unharmed after a fire ignited in the basement of a house on Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to the house on the 3900 block of Missouri Street, according to Hobart Fire Department spokesman Lt. John Reitz.

A middle-aged man living in the house admitted to firefighters that he had fallen asleep with a lit cigarette, Reitz said.

The house sustained smoke damage throughout, but the fire was contained to the basement.

Along with the occupants, a pet dog escaped the house uninjured. However, a pet cat died in the fire, according to Reitz.

 

