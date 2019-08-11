{{featured_button_text}}
Hobart City Hall

HOBART — Hobart officials have long had a goal of increasing the housing stock in the city, and there are several projects expected to address that.

The city owns property near 61st Avenue and Arizona Street, and Hobart plans to eventually seek proposals from developers to transform the land into a residential community, said Beth Jacobson, Hobart's assistant director of development.

A concept for the property shows single-family homes there. The frontage for the property could include smaller single-family homes or other types of residences.

Hobart would have certain specifications that would have to be met for the development.

The city currently owns 60 acres of vacant land there, and Hobart could add another 4 acres.

The Board of Public Works and Safety and City Council have authorized appraisals of the 4-acre parcel, which is an initial step in the acquisition process.

If the land is purchased, the city will update its request for proposals for the property.

That isn't the only area of 61st where new homes will be constructed.

Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday for the Eagle Creek Crossing development. The 48-lot subdivision will feature single-family homes on about 22 acres of property adjacent to the city-owned land.

The development will offer eight different home designs.

Construction also is approaching for the Cressmoor Estates development.

The entire Cressmoor project covers 113 acres of land south of 37th Avenue and west of Lake Park Avenue. It will have more than 200 lots.

The development will include single-family and multi-family homes. There also will be a commercial area.

The first phase for the project calls for single-family home construction on more than 30 lots.

As construction nears, residential tax abatement is being sought for the 184 single-family homes included in the entire development.

The City Council has adopted an ordnance associated with the six-year tax abatement request. The panel could give final approval in coming weeks.

“We're almost at the finish line,” Councilman John Brezik said.

Developer Randy Hall said construction would begin after all the approvals are granted.

