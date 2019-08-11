HOBART — Hobart officials have long had a goal of increasing the housing stock in the city, and there are several projects expected to address that.
The city owns property near 61st Avenue and Arizona Street, and Hobart plans to eventually seek proposals from developers to transform the land into a residential community, said Beth Jacobson, Hobart's assistant director of development.
A concept for the property shows single-family homes there. The frontage for the property could include smaller single-family homes or other types of residences.
Hobart would have certain specifications that would have to be met for the development.
The city currently owns 60 acres of vacant land there, and Hobart could add another 4 acres.
The Board of Public Works and Safety and City Council have authorized appraisals of the 4-acre parcel, which is an initial step in the acquisition process.
If the land is purchased, the city will update its request for proposals for the property.
That isn't the only area of 61st where new homes will be constructed.
Groundbreaking will take place Tuesday for the Eagle Creek Crossing development. The 48-lot subdivision will feature single-family homes on about 22 acres of property adjacent to the city-owned land.
The development will offer eight different home designs.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Construction also is approaching for the Cressmoor Estates development.
The entire Cressmoor project covers 113 acres of land south of 37th Avenue and west of Lake Park Avenue. It will have more than 200 lots.
The development will include single-family and multi-family homes. There also will be a commercial area.
The first phase for the project calls for single-family home construction on more than 30 lots.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
As construction nears, residential tax abatement is being sought for the 184 single-family homes included in the entire development.
The City Council has adopted an ordnance associated with the six-year tax abatement request. The panel could give final approval in coming weeks.
“We're almost at the finish line,” Councilman John Brezik said.
Developer Randy Hall said construction would begin after all the approvals are granted.
Alexander Joseph Kleemann
Age: 56 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907960 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Alford Joshua Boord
Age: 27 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907986 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Andre Maleke Jordan
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907991 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Cornell Brown
Age: 49 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907976 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brian Jospeh Jaskulski
Age: 48 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907985 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Candice Valerie Casanova
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907956 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Charles Lee Johnson Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Pembroke Township, IL Booking Number(s): 1907923 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cory Alan Jones
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907958 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
David Glen Weaver Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907977 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual violent predator failed duty to notify Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David John Kartuska
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907974 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Fernando Gallegos Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1908005 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Karriem Ze Branch
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907920 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kayla Nicole Norwood
Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1907929 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Causing death with prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kevin Patrick Lessentine
Age: 33 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1907965 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lawrence Scott Riccardi
Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907952 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lumer Foxworth III
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907922 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark George Bzdyk
Age: 44 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907995 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Michael Louis Galvan
Age: 60 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907696 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Peter Cromwell
Age: 69 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907934 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Monica Renee Moore
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907980 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Shon Smith-Travis
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907950 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Robert Allen Flack
Age: 58 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907966 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Rodney Lee Hyatt
Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1907930 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Taylor Spain Flores
Age: 29 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907925 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Thomas Donya Green
Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907984 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Thomas Keith Lewis II
Age: 32 Residence: Dalton, IL Booking Number(s): 1907928 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.