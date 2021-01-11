 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart man charged with child molestation
urgent

Hobart man charged with child molestation

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlos Villarreal

Carlos Villarreal, 35, of Hobart

 Provided

HOBART — A Hobart man has been charged with child molestation after a young girl told police the man touched and "tickled" her beneath her clothes on multiple occasions.

Authorities charged Carlos Villareal, 35, on Jan. 7 with child molesting, a Level 4 felony. 

The young girl, a relative of Villareal, told the Lake County Sheriff's Special Victim's Unit that the man touched her through and underneath her clothing multiple times between May 1 and Nov. 30. She was just 11 and 12 years old at the time, police said.

Villareal is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond, authorities said.

The Hobart Police Department encourages anyone who believes their child has experienced sexual assault to contact the police immediately to meet with a Special Victim's Unit Investigator and assist in prosecution.

"The Hobart Police Department recognizes that when a child is victimized by an adult, it is very traumatic for the child and the whole family dynamic," police said. "If you suspect that your child has been victimized by an adult or another child, please take your child to the emergency room or their pediatrician as soon as possible."

More information about how to spot warning signs of abuse are available on the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, website.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bernice King reflects on election, Capitol riots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts