Hobart man charged with child molestation

HOBART — A Hobart man has been charged with child molestation after a young girl told police the man touched and "tickled" her beneath her clothes on multiple occasions.

Authorities charged Carlos Villareal, 35, on Jan. 7 with child molesting, a Level 4 felony.

The young girl, a relative of Villareal, told the Lake County Sheriff's Special Victim's Unit that the man touched her through and underneath her clothing multiple times between May 1 and Nov. 30. She was just 11 and 12 years old at the time, police said.

Villareal is being held at the Lake County Jail without bond, authorities said.

The Hobart Police Department encourages anyone who believes their child has experienced sexual assault to contact the police immediately to meet with a Special Victim's Unit Investigator and assist in prosecution.

"The Hobart Police Department recognizes that when a child is victimized by an adult, it is very traumatic for the child and the whole family dynamic," police said. "If you suspect that your child has been victimized by an adult or another child, please take your child to the emergency room or their pediatrician as soon as possible."