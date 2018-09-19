A Hobart man was sentenced to five months in prison and was ordered to pay $327,438.50 in restitution for a scheme that embezzled more than $300,000 from a local freight services company.
Kirk E. Stroh, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office in Hammond. In addition to restitution payments, Stroh was ordered to pay $160,000 in money judgment forfeiture. His prison sentence will also be followed by seven months of supervised release.
Stroh helped co-defendant Lucy Owens, of Hobart, embezzle more than $300,000 between July 2012 and March 2015 from the company. According to court records, at the time Stroh was working for a rival trucking company.
Stroh embezzled the cash by using a stolen fuel card Owens gave him to get hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash advances at fuel stations.The fraudulent cash advances were obtained at a truck stop in Lake Station in increments of $800 per day, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.
Stroh and Ownes split the money evenly, court documents show.
Owens was found guilty in federal court of illegally diverting more than $800,000 from her employer to pay for vacations, dining, clothing, home improvements and other personal gain. Owens was convicted on seven counts of wire fraud after a five-day jury trial before District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen, according to Kirsch's office.
Owens is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 3.
The case was investigated by the Hammond Police Department and charges were pursued by federal prosecutors.
Feds find Hobart woman guilty of taking more than 800k from employer for vacations, clothing and home improvements
Feds find Hobart woman guilty of taking more than $800K from employer for vacations, clothing and home improvements
HAMMOND — A 41-year-old Hobart woman was reportedly found guilty late Friday night in federa…