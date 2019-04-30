HOBART — City officials are working toward a solution to flooding issues that have plagued an area of Hobart for years.
Large amounts of standing water in yards and dampness in basements are among the problems that have long been experienced by residents in the Stinky Creek watershed, which includes an area surrounded by 37th Avenue, Wisconsin Street, Old Ridge Road and Liverpool Road, City Engineer Phil Gralik said.
There appear to be several causes for the problems. The manner in which the stormwater system was designed decades ago is among them, Gralik said.
Major residential development around Stinky Creek started more than 60 years ago. Gralik pointed out a culvert that serves that area isn’t large enough to carry stormwater.
“It never should have been built that way,” Gralik said.
He said Hobart has designated up to $5 million from a bond issue for efforts to alleviate flooding problems in the Stinky Creek area.
In addition to the bond funding, the city could seek partnerships with the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission and Lake County to complete stormwater improvements, Gralik said.
City Councilman John Brezik said flooding issues in that area of Hobart are among the biggest concerns he hears from constituents.
Brezik said addressing stormwater problems can be a difficult task, but the issues around Stinky Creek need to be resolved.
Gralik said only addressing one problem within the watershed could create other issues elsewhere.
That's why the city is focused on finding a comprehensive way to enhance the flow of water.
The city's Sanitary/Stormwater District recently hosted a workshop to gather information from residents regarding the flooding problems they have encountered.
“We want to make sure we're not missing anything,” Gralik said.