Hobart police read books, share messages to community via Facebook

After all public schools in the Region closed amid growing concerns over the coronavirus, the Hobart Police Department wanted to show it was still there for its community — especially the students it serves.
So, the department's Suzanna Enslen began rounding up officers to participate in a Facebook video series.
"We had to cancel a lot of our events and stuff that we do with the kids, and I just felt we needed to do something to let them know we're still here and thinking of them," Enslen said.
Enslen started with the department's school resource officers (SROs), finding topics for each officer to go on camera and talk about.
"When we talked about it, it was trying to pair a topic with a strength that each SRO has and something with their school," Enslen said.
So far, officers have chatted with students about e-learning, staying positive, social media, social distancing and the importance of staying active.
Some officers were approached to read books for the series, too, Enslen added.
The SRO/officer video series has a few more installments planned, Enslen said, adding she hopes the series grows.
Officer Joe Taylor was approached to read a book for the series, "Chicka Chicka 123," which reminded him of reading stories to his nieces.
"It's kind of like reading for them like I used to," he said, adding he hopes the series lets students know officers are there for them even though they aren't in school.
SRO of Hobart Middle School Cpl. Mike Jimenez took to Facebook to chat with parents and students about social media.
"As you're using social media, I want to remind you to be kind, be helpful, be funny, be sure not to say or post anything mean or negative and remember everything you do online becomes a part of your digital footprint," Jimenez said in his video.
Jimenez also included tips for parents in the video, saying some parents might not be familiar with platforms such as Snapchat.
"Snapchat is one of the biggest ones I deal with the most," said Jimenez, who has worked in the school for four years.
While schools are closed, Jimenez is back on patrol duty.
"I definitely miss them (the students)," he said. "The most you go is a couple days without seeing students, staff."
SRO Capt. Garrett Ciszewski said the video series is a way for officers to maintain the relationships formed with students during a traditional school year.
"They wanted to reach out to their students to have some interaction with them, give them some positive messages, just so they (the students) can see their SROs again," Ciszewski said.
Social distancing guidelines also have affected how the department interacts with the community, Ciszewski said, adding the department typically hosts community meetings in areas throughout the city.
Currently, the department is still planning to continue with its bike patrols after Memorial Day weekend, Ciszewski added.
