Hobart police read books, share messages to community via Facebook

The SRO/officer video series has a few more installments planned, Enslen said, adding she hopes the series grows.

Officer Joe Taylor was approached to read a book for the series, "Chicka Chicka 123," which reminded him of reading stories to his nieces.

"It's kind of like reading for them like I used to," he said, adding he hopes the series lets students know officers are there for them even though they aren't in school.

SRO of Hobart Middle School Cpl. Mike Jimenez took to Facebook to chat with parents and students about social media.

"As you're using social media, I want to remind you to be kind, be helpful, be funny, be sure not to say or post anything mean or negative and remember everything you do online becomes a part of your digital footprint," Jimenez said in his video.

Jimenez also included tips for parents in the video, saying some parents might not be familiar with platforms such as Snapchat.

"Snapchat is one of the biggest ones I deal with the most," said Jimenez, who has worked in the school for four years.

While schools are closed, Jimenez is back on patrol duty.