HOBART — The city is giving owners of unsafe homes additional time to address tackle repairs before Hobart officials order demolition of the structures.
Homes on Lake Park Avenue, Lincoln Street, Colorado Street and Ohio Street were on a list of properties the city intended to raze.
Representatives for the properties recently went before the Board of Public Works and Safety, indicating they have plans to repair the dwellings and bring them in compliance.
The board decided to remove the homes from the demolition list, but the panel will continue reviewing the situations next month. If no action is taken to improve the homes, the board could again consider setting the homes for demolition.
This isn’t the first time the city has been forced to devote efforts to the Ohio Street home. That property was declared uninhabitable in 2011 because of unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
City officials at that time said the residence had garbage piled waist-high, and items were soaked with cat urine. Living and dead cats were inside the house, and a raccoon also was trapped in the home.
A massive cleanup effort was needed to address the condition of the residence. Workers filled 11 industrial-size dumpsters with items from the home.
As city officials wait on updates about the four properties, the board has authorized the demolition of an unsafe home on Old Ridge Road following a lack of efforts to bring that dwelling in compliance.
The panel approved an $11,900 contract to C. Lee Construction Services, of Gary, for the work that could take place in coming weeks.
Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said the city has long placed an emphasis on unsafe and abandoned homes in the community, and the municipality has experienced a significant reduction in the number of empty residences in the last three years.
To help address those in the worst condition, Hobart has razed about 20 homes during that time.