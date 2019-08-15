HOBART — The 28th annual Lakefront Festival kicks off today in Hobart, and there is a full schedule of activities for the four-day event.
The festival runs through Sunday at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road. Admission and parking are free.
“It's one of our favorite times of the year,” Hobart Events Director Nikki Lopez said.
The Lakefront Festival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Activities start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Some of the most popular events will take place over the weekend. Those include the Dam Duck Tape and Cardboard Regatta.
That event involves watercraft made entirely of cardboard and duct tape. The boats will set sail at 3 p.m. Saturday, and visitors can start viewing the creations at noon.
The Hobart Lions Club will have its annual steak fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday in the Community Center at Festival Park.
A fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.
Lopez said the Hobart Community Foundation's Dam Duck Race kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday.
In that event, people buy raffle tickets with numbers matching rubber ducks. The ducks are dropped in Lake George, and a crowd will watch to see which one will be the first to float to the finish line.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 5 for $20, City Councilman Dave Vinzant said. They can be purchased at the event.
The grand prize is $1,000, which was donated by Mayor Brian Snedecor and the St. Mary Medical Center, Vinzant said.
The Lakefront Festival also features multiple arts, craft and food vendors as well as a beer garden.
Several local bands will perform throughout the four days, and there will be a variety of children's activities.