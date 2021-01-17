Hobart seeks to grow firefighter force

The council recently decided to add two paid holidays to the city calendar to provide all employees with additional time off.

Councilmen were later informed not all of the firefighters would benefit the same from that decision.

That’s because only the firefighters who work a holiday will receive a comp day that can be used to take a day off at a later time. Firefighters who aren’t scheduled to work a holiday, don’t receive it.

“If the Fire Department is not compensated just by virtue of their schedule, they happen to be off, that’s not fair,” Councilman Matt Claussen said.

The council is contemplating ways to address the matter, and changing the holidays to personal leave has been an option discussed.

Adding more time off can present challenges, especially if firefighters have become sick or injured, officials said. There could be situations in which firefighters must be called in even if they have scheduled to take a day off, Snedecor said.

“That is a struggle and that’s what does worry me about this,” Snedecor said.