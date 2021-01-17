Hobart seeks to grow firefighter force

HOBART — The Hobart Fire Department is seeking applicants to generate a new list of recruits.
Assistant Fire Chief David Tinsley said the city is in discussions with the last person on the current applicant list. If the Fire Department needs to hire additional staff, a new list must first be generated.
“My goal is to attract as many people as we can,” Tinsley said.
City officials haven’t set a certain number of people who could be hired. Mayor Brian Snedecor said he is aware of one firefighter possibly leaving for a position in Florida, and he wants the city prepared to move forward to fill any positions that could become open.
“The faster we can get this process going, the better we are,” Tinsley said.
The city is accepting applications until Feb. 26 for the new list. Testing will follow after the application period ends.
As the city is seeking firefighter applicants, Tinsley said the department continues to have a goal of having a minimum of 14 people working per shift.
“Sometimes we’re at 14, sometimes we’re over it,” Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.
Ensuring minimum staffing levels are met was among concerns when the City Council recently discussed potential ways to handle additional time off for the Fire Department.
The council recently decided to add two paid holidays to the city calendar to provide all employees with additional time off.
Councilmen were later informed not all of the firefighters would benefit the same from that decision.
That’s because only the firefighters who work a holiday will receive a comp day that can be used to take a day off at a later time. Firefighters who aren’t scheduled to work a holiday, don’t receive it.
“If the Fire Department is not compensated just by virtue of their schedule, they happen to be off, that’s not fair,” Councilman Matt Claussen said.
The council is contemplating ways to address the matter, and changing the holidays to personal leave has been an option discussed.
Adding more time off can present challenges, especially if firefighters have become sick or injured, officials said. There could be situations in which firefighters must be called in even if they have scheduled to take a day off, Snedecor said.
“That is a struggle and that’s what does worry me about this,” Snedecor said.
He said if there are several people unavailable to work a shift because of unexpected health reasons and several firefighters also are granted time off that day, it could create the perception the city has allowed the department to drop below minimum staffing levels.
“There’s got to be some give and take here,” Snedecor said.
The council’s fire committee is expected to continue reviewing the matter with the department to determine the best way to handle additional time off for firefighters. When they have a recommendation, the matter will return to the council for a decision.
“It should be a simple fix,” Snedecor said.