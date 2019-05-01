HOBART — The developer of the Lake Park Senior Apartment complex wants to modify the number of units it has available and extend the completion date of the building.
The company, RealAmerica, is asking the City Council to amend its tax abatement by changing the number of so-called market rate units in the facility from 11 to 24.
When finished, the complex near 10th Street and Lake Park Avenue will include a total of 95 rental units, the majority of which are subsidized for low- to moderate-income seniors.
Roy Marschke, RealAmerica's chief financial officer, said making the change in market rate units will help with financing for the project. The company will be able to raise additional loan funds if the council grants the amendment.
RealAmerica also is looking to adjust the completion date of the project from today to Aug. 15.
The City Council has given initial approval to a resolution authorizing the tax abatement amendment. A public hearing will take place during the council's meeting tonight and final action could occur then.
Although the council granted initial support to RealAmerica's request, city leaders have expressed some concerns about the Lake Park Senior Apartment project.
Councilman P. Lino Maggio said there was a work stoppage last month because a contractor paid employees through 1099 tax forms instead of W-2 forms.
Marschke said that was a result of the contractor not being aware of the requirement.
Councilman John Brezik said there also were aesthetic issues after brick wasn't initially used on the exterior of one of the residential buildings.
Marschke said RealAmerica realizes there have been “bumps in the road” but the company has worked to rectify issues.