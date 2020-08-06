Hobart to push back school start date; superintendent warns of in-school social distancing challenge

The superintendent said if she cannot urge enough parents into choosing e-learning to help expand distance between students in classrooms, she will be forced instead to adopt a hybrid learning model under the threat of lost funding.

"The information changes daily, hourly," Buffington said. "I'm backed in a corner every day with the number of experts that change their minds."

A new survey will go out to families soon, Buffington said, where they will be able to change their preference between in-person and e-learning.

Students will be allowed to participate in athletics following IHSAA guidelines if they opt for in-person or e-learning, Buffington said.

School Board President Terry Butler advised athletes to consider e-learning over in-person instruction so students-athletes could limit their exposure to others they may come into contact with if attending class at school.

If families do not respond to the next survey, Buffington said, students will be placed in e-learning.

Parents attending the Thursday night school board meeting said they thrown by the new recommendations.