Hobart to push back school start date; superintendent warns of in-school social distancing challenge

HOBART — The School City of Hobart will push back its students' first day of school to Aug. 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The delayed start, which pushes students first day back from Aug. 12, came at the recommendation of Superintendent Peggy Buffington who requested the time to help drive down the number of students elected to return to school in-person during the 2020-21 academic year.
Under the Hobart district's current reopening plan, school officials have not been able to meet changing health guidance to maintain 6 feet of distance between students when returning in person.
Buffington said Hobart officials offered parents the choice between in-person and e-learning instruction during registration this summer. About 70% of parents district-wide elected for in-person learning, the superintendent said. And, in a school district of about 4,000 students, Buffington said 500 did not respond to offer their preference.
"I need time to figure out if people who did not register will register and will make a choice that will force those numbers down," Buffington said.
Board members voted 7-0 on Thursday night to grant the superintendent's request for more time. School days will be added to the end of the academic calendar to make up the difference in instructional days.
Buffington shared an initial recommendation to reopen with e-learning only through Oct. 9 in a letter to Hobart families Monday.
The letter cited higher trends in coroanvirus transmission rates and new guidance from Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala as reasons why Hobart students should learn remotely for the first quarter of their 2020-21 school year.
The superintendent said prior to the new health department guidance, she was able to configure classrooms to meet 5 feet of social distancing under health professionals' recommendations that students maintain, at a minimum, between 3 to 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms.
Information relayed in a letter to superintendents last Friday indicated 6 feet would be preferred at the local level.
Six feet is also the baseline distance considered in contact tracing where, according to CDC guidance, anyone who comes within 6 feet or closer of an infected individual for 15 consecutive minutes or longer is considered a close contact.
"We were prepared to open our schools face to face," Buffington said. "But, when the metric changed, we just couldn't do it."
Buffington said her recommendations changed again Thursday night away from virtual learning after superintendents received a letter that afternoon from state Senate Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, reminding school officials of a state law capping per pupil funding at 85% for students who receive at least half of their instruction virtually.
The superintendent said if she cannot urge enough parents into choosing e-learning to help expand distance between students in classrooms, she will be forced instead to adopt a hybrid learning model under the threat of lost funding.
"The information changes daily, hourly," Buffington said. "I'm backed in a corner every day with the number of experts that change their minds."
A new survey will go out to families soon, Buffington said, where they will be able to change their preference between in-person and e-learning.
Students will be allowed to participate in athletics following IHSAA guidelines if they opt for in-person or e-learning, Buffington said.
School Board President Terry Butler advised athletes to consider e-learning over in-person instruction so students-athletes could limit their exposure to others they may come into contact with if attending class at school.
If families do not respond to the next survey, Buffington said, students will be placed in e-learning.
Parents attending the Thursday night school board meeting said they thrown by the new recommendations.
'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year
One parent said she registered her students for in-person instruction under the impression they could only participate in sports if they attending school on campus and would be open to making the switch to e-learning.
Christina Bullington, a parent and teacher in the district, said she hopes families think carefully about returning to school.
"I've taught, sponsored and coached over 300 boys and girls in this city and there isn't one of them I'd be OK with seeing on a ventilator from COVID-19," Bullington said. "The loss of just one child is the loss of one too many."
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.