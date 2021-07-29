Hobart Township trustee charged with OWI using township vehicle

Court papers state Obermiller stopped Silich July 20 for speeding, weaving from lane to lane and driving left of the center line in the 3800 block of Roche Street, near Silich’s home.

Obermiller states in a probable cause affidavit that Silich appeared intoxicated because the pupils in his eyes were contracted, his reactions were “dull”, his speech was slurred, and Silich was unsteady on his feet, angry and uncooperative.

Obermiller states Silich failed a field sobriety test requiring him to stand on one leg, walk and turn on command and steadily focus his right eye.

Lake Station police said July 20 that when Silich refused a breath test, the officer obtained a court order requiring Silich to submit to a blood draw at an area hospital.

Court papers don’t disclose the results of the blood test.

Silich told the officer he was using the prescription medicine Hydrocodone, an opioid commonly given to people for back pain. Hydrocodone can leave the user dizzy or tired, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Silich has a prior OWI arrest in Crown Point in 2006. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.