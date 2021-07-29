Hobart Township trustee charged with OWI using township vehicle

LAKE STATION — The Lake County prosecutor is filing drunken driving charges against Hobart Township Trustee Thomas D. Silich.
Lake Station police accuse the 63-year-old Hobart man with operating the township’s 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck July 20 while intoxicated.
The prosecutor also is charging Silich with speeding, failure to signal a turn and unsafe lane change.
Silich faces a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, if found guilty of the OWI charge.
The prosecutor filed the case Tuesday in Lake Station City Court. The charges didn’t become public until Thursday.
Merrillville defense attorney Roy Dominguez said Thursday he and attorney Susan Severtson will represent Silich in the criminal matter.
The case is set for a hearing Sept. 7 before City Judge Josh Matejczyk.
“Mr. Silich will plead not guilty,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez already is challenging the sufficiency of the evidence.
He complains Silich is accused of driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone. “It’s unheard of, stopping someone for going only 5 mph over the speed limit.”
Dominguez said Lake Station Officer B. Obermiller shouldn’t have arrested Silich for OWI because he didn’t smell alcohol on Silich’s breath, according to the court papers the prosecutor filed with this week’s case.
Court papers state Obermiller stopped Silich July 20 for speeding, weaving from lane to lane and driving left of the center line in the 3800 block of Roche Street, near Silich’s home.
Obermiller states in a probable cause affidavit that Silich appeared intoxicated because the pupils in his eyes were contracted, his reactions were “dull”, his speech was slurred, and Silich was unsteady on his feet, angry and uncooperative.
Obermiller states Silich failed a field sobriety test requiring him to stand on one leg, walk and turn on command and steadily focus his right eye.
Lake Station police said July 20 that when Silich refused a breath test, the officer obtained a court order requiring Silich to submit to a blood draw at an area hospital.
Court papers don’t disclose the results of the blood test.
Silich told the officer he was using the prescription medicine Hydrocodone, an opioid commonly given to people for back pain. Hydrocodone can leave the user dizzy or tired, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Silich has a prior OWI arrest in Crown Point in 2006. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.
Silich, a lifelong Democrat, has served as Hobart Township trustee since his first election in 2010. He administers poor relief to township residents in need.
Silich would face voters again in the spring 2022 Democratic primary if he runs for another term in office.
Joe Clemmons, president of the Hobart Township Board, which sets policy and budgets for the township, said Thursday afternoon the township board voted Wednesday night to withdraw take-home vehicle privileges from Silich.
Silich and all other township employees are now forbidden from driving township vehicles after regular business hours, except in cases of emergency and with board approval.
Clemmons said the board intends to have all township vehicles prominently marked so the public can report any violation of the township’s take-home vehicle policy.
“I’d asked last August that this policy be enacted, but (Silich) said no," Clemmons said.
Clemmons added the board voted to demand Silich reimburse the township the $390 fee charged to get Silich’s township truck out of the impound.
“I’m having a letter about all this delivered to Mr. Silich, who didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting,” Clemmons added.