HOBART — The Hobart Fire Department is upgrading its fleet.
The city is purchasing two new Pierce Enforcer rescue pumper firetrucks at a total cost of $1.4 million. Hobart also is acquiring a Braun Chief XL ambulance, which has a price tag of $275,327.
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved a resolution authorizing the acquisition of the three vehicles. The apparatus is needed “to replace units that have reached the end of their useful lives and are no longer usable for emergency service,” according to the resolution.
Hobart Fire Lt. John Reitz said the rescue pumpers are classified as "clean cab engines” because they reduce cancer risk to firefighters. That is accomplished by storing gear outside of the driving and seating area in the vehicles, he said. There also is space dedicated to decontamination equipment on the engines.
Hobart's Redevelopment Commission is contributing $650,000 to the purchase of the vehicles. The city is financing the new units through a lease-purchase agreement that has an interest rate that's less than 2.7 percent. The agreement calls for the city to make annual payments over a seven-year period.
The rescue pumpers are being purchased from Global Emergency Products in Whitestown, Indiana, and the units are expected to be delivered within about nine months.
“In the meantime, each of our firefighters will be completing a driver/operator course to maintain the highest level of safety while navigating all of the vehicles in our fleet,” Reitz said.
The city also is purchasing new tools that will be used on the rescue pumpers, including extrication equipment with the latest technology, Reitz said.
Hobart is acquiring the ambulance from Penn Care, of Niles, Ohio. The Fire Department should receive the unit within about eight months.
“Included is a power loading system, which drastically reduces the strain on our crews while they place patients into the ambulance,” Reitz said.
The city's acquisition of three new units comes after the Fire Department earlier this year was authorized to sell existing vehicles from the fleet.
“The average age of our fire apparatus is 16 years old,” Reitz said. “This being the case, breakdowns are a frequent occurrence and parts are becoming more and more difficult to locate.”
The department is looking to sell a 1996 quint for scrap value. The unit was removed from service in 2015 after it was replaced by a newer unit.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said the department attempted to sell the 1996 unit or trade it in, but no offers were made for the vehicle.
The department also is selling a 1995 aerial truck on the open market. That vehicle was taken out of service several months ago following maintenance issues.