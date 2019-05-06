HOBART — City officials have long sought an increased stock of higher-end housing, and a new residential development looks to bring that to Hobart.
The Eagle Creek Crossing development has been proposed for about 22 acres of property at 61st Avenue and Arizona Street.
The 48-lot subdivision will feature single-family homes in the price range of $250,000 to $350,000, said Randy Peterson, of Krull Abonmarche.
The development will offer eight different home designs. The exterior of the residences will be made up of at least 30 percent brick.
Cornerstone Design Development will build the homes in the community, Peterson said.
The Plan Commission has approved the site plan for the development. It also has granted preliminary subdivision approval for the project. The panel could take action on final subdivision approval as early as next month.
Cornerstone Design plans to begin construction in July. It could take about four years to finish the development.
The project includes the creation of a road that will connect Eagle Creek to Deep River Estates. The connection is needed to provide a second access point to Eagle Creek for safety purposes.
Deep River Estates residents said there have been many proposals for the property next to their community, and Eagle Creek is the best they have seen.
Although pleased with the concept, they have concerns about the road that would connect with their subdivision.
Deep River residents said their community is quiet. Many people walk and ride their bikes in the street because of the little traffic that goes through there.
They are worried the connection could create additional traffic in Deep River.
The commission's approval came with a condition that a fence or other type of barrier will be installed at the connector street. The fence or barrier would have to be able to be easily removed by first responders if there was an emergency.
City Engineer Phil Gralik said development that will occur along 61st Avenue will eventually require the creation of a roundabout at the intersection with Arizona Street.
Another condition from the commission will require the developer of Eagle Creek to pay its fair share of the roundabout costs.