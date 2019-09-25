HOBART — Mounds of garbage inside a Hobart home have city officials concerned about the sanitary conditions in the residence.
Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said there is trash piled from floor to ceiling in the Union Street dwelling, and that includes rotting food and other raw garbage that has attracted bugs.
Homeowner Steven Polovich hasn't addressed the situation since the city became aware of it in June, which led to the matter going before the Board of Public Works and Safety for its review.
The panel told Polovich it expects to see significant amount of garbage removed by its Oct. 16 meeting.
Polovich, who continues to live in the home, said he is making progress, but he indicated it is “going to take a long time” to clear all the trash.
Polovich said his job involves working shifts, which has limited the time he has available to clean the residence. He also told the panel he is completing the work alone.
He said there is no vermin in the house and he's able to maneuver in there.
Polovich inquired what would be the “bare minimum” he would need to finish by the October session.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the municipality understands the house can't be completely cleaned overnight, but the city needs to see progress.
“We want to work with you to get it done,” Snedecor said, “Not everything has to be spick-and-span.”
If Polovich fails to comply, the board could be forced to have city workers clear the trash to ensure the facility is sanitary.
Snedecor said he wants to avoid that situation, but Hobart won't give unlimited time to finish the work.
You have free articles remaining.
“Unless we put some timelines on you, it's not going to get done, it's apparent,” Snedecor said.
It also was suggested Polovich seek assistance with the cleanup efforts.
“I'm confident I can do it myself,” Polovich said.
Although the city's main focus is the interior of the building, there also have been issues outside of the home.
That's what alerted Hobart officials to the situation.
A delivery had been scheduled at the home, and the delivery truck driver became concerned after observing extremely tall weeds and grass that blocked the view of the home, Russo said.
The driver notified police, and they completed a welfare check. When they arrived, the door was open and officers saw the trash in the home.
In addition to the tall vegetation, officers also noticed several vehicles in the backyard, Russo said.
He said Polovich has made progress with the exterior of the home by cutting weeds and mowing the lawn.
Hobart wants Polovich to continue maintaining the exterior while placing a stronger focus on the inside of the house.
Russo is expected to visit the home to help guide Polovich with the cleanup efforts, and police will inspect the residence again prior to the Oct. 16 meeting.