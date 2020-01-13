INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27 “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were subjected to Mengele's experiments. The Terre Haute woman's experience was chronicled in a documentary titled “Eva: A-7063." That film is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that has been distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana.
Kor died July 4, 2019, while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.
Eva Mozes Kor addresses local middle, high school students
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor talks about the tattoo she got in a Nazi prison camp to Westville Middle School students Abby Rotzien, Ian Schoof and Zac Knight.
Eva Mozes Kor addresses local middle, high school students
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to eighth graders Friday, Nov. 1, 2013 at Valparaiso High School's auditorium.
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to 8th graders at Valparaiso High School's auditorium.
Eva Mozes Kor addresses local middle, high school students
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to eighth graders Friday at Valparaiso High School's auditorium. This is the tattoo she received at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.
Eva Mozes Kor addresses local middle, high school students
Ben Franklin Middle School students listen Friday as Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to eighth graders at Valparaiso High School's auditorium.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Westville Middle School student Ronald McEwan listens attentively as Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to 8th graders at Valparaiso High School's auditorium.
