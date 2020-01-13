{{featured_button_text}}
Eva Mozes Kor addresses local middle, high school students

Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor speaks to eighth graders Friday, Nov. 1, 2013 at Valparaiso High School's auditorium.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Jan. 27 “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were subjected to Mengele's experiments. The Terre Haute woman's experience was chronicled in a documentary titled “Eva: A-7063." That film is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that has been distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana.

Kor died July 4, 2019, while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

