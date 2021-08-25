Holcomb: ‘It’s good to be a Hoosier,' praises Dunes State Park Pavilion

CHESTERTON — Gov. Eric Holcomb praised the restored Indiana Dunes State Park Pavilion, saying he plans to bring a film crew next time he visits.
“This is flat-out amazing,” he told a Northwest Indiana Forum crowd Tuesday afternoon. “We’re not in our bathing suits, but they’re not far behind us,” he said.
The pavilion restoration is just one of the things he praised about Northwest Indiana.
Northwest Indiana’s renaissance is a success story worth noting, he said.
The state have made a nearly $500 million investment in improving passenger rail service in Northwest Indiana, offering partial funding for both the West Lake Corridor and double-track projects, Holcomb noted.
An important lesson learned is “the ability for us to harness that synergy of a region,” he said. Northwest Indiana already had the synergy that Indiana is now trying to ignite in the rest of the state’s 92 counties, he said.
“It really is that cultural vision statement, taking it to the next level,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb said the Legislature offered “the best budget I’ve even seen.”
Indiana is already in the top six states in terms of paying down debt. Avoiding debt while reducing the corporate income tax improves the state’s advantage in terms of economic development, he said.
“Damn, it’s good to be a Hoosier,” Holcomb said.
“Obviously, you’re in a sweet spot right here,” Holcomb said, with a mix of terrain that includes rural, urban and suburban areas. It gets everyone to focus on the collective Region and being in it together, he said.
It’s important to make sure Newton County is just as important as Lake County, he said.
Northwest Indiana has manufacturing strength, with Indiana being the nation’s top steelmaking state.
Indiana is also the most manufacturing-intensive state, and 80% of the RV industry is in northern Indiana, he said.
Holcomb is focused on workforce development, calling it the state’s biggest unmet need.
In the remainder of his term, he wants to help Hoosiers improve their skills using pathways to education and training.
“It’s a very exciting time,” he said, with more people in the workforce today than in 2020.
“We’ve got the people, we’ve got the funding for this program, we’ve got the jobs,” he said.
The jobs that will be offered in the future are changing.
“There’s a revolution going on right now in advanced manufacturing,” with cloud computing, artificial intelligence and more. Being good stewards of the environment and focusing on quality of place – as with the pavilion restoration and the South Shore Line improvements — are important, he said.
Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis asked Holcomb about his post-gubernatorial plans.
Holcomb has three and a half years left in his term, but he said he’s collecting baseball cards. “Major League Baseball will be severing its ties with Topps baseball cards,” he said, so he’s considering a run for MLB commissioner.
He also joked about his pets. “I go out of the country, I come back to the state and there’s a cat in the house,” he quipped. There are chickens, too. Holcomb’s wife grew up raising horses, while Holcomb was raised on the south side of Indianapolis.
Turning serious, Holcomb said battling addictions is a focus for the state.
“If I’ve got an Achilles heel, it’s here’s how we can address it,” he said.
“When I’m out pitching the state, I’ve got a whole long list of things we should address,” he said.
Holcomb also addressed the political polarization in the nation and state.
He’s addressing it by setting an example, he said.
“If it sounds abnormal, I think we need to do more of it,” he said.
“I try to build on the foundation of agreements” that incorporate diverse viewpoints and diverse demographics, Holcomb said.