Holcomb: ‘It’s good to be a Hoosier,' praises Dunes State Park Pavilion

“Damn, it’s good to be a Hoosier,” Holcomb said.

“Obviously, you’re in a sweet spot right here,” Holcomb said, with a mix of terrain that includes rural, urban and suburban areas. It gets everyone to focus on the collective Region and being in it together, he said.

It’s important to make sure Newton County is just as important as Lake County, he said.

Northwest Indiana has manufacturing strength, with Indiana being the nation’s top steelmaking state.

Indiana is also the most manufacturing-intensive state, and 80% of the RV industry is in northern Indiana, he said.

Holcomb is focused on workforce development, calling it the state’s biggest unmet need.

In the remainder of his term, he wants to help Hoosiers improve their skills using pathways to education and training.

“It’s a very exciting time,” he said, with more people in the workforce today than in 2020.

“We’ve got the people, we’ve got the funding for this program, we’ve got the jobs,” he said.

The jobs that will be offered in the future are changing.