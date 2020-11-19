 Skip to main content
Holcomb names new education secretary
Katie Jenner

Katie Jenner

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has named the state's first secretary of education to succeed Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick when her term ends early next year.

Katie Jenner, the governor's current senior education adviser, will fill the role overseeing Indiana's Department of Education.

Her appointment comes following legislative change to make Indiana's formerly publicly elected education chief an appointed position after McCormick announced in 2018 she would not be seeking another term.

"This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana," Holcomb said in a news release. "Dr. Katie Jenner has focused her entire career on investing in students, teachers and staff, and she will continue to build the relationships needed to move our state forward in constructive ways."

Jenner began her career in K-12 public education in 2005 as a career and technical education teacher in Kentucky.

She served as an administrator in Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana from 2009 to 2018.

In 2018, she joined Ivy Tech Community College, serving as vice president of K-12 initiatives and statewide partnerships.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Transylvania University, a master's degree in education from the University of Kentucky, an MBA from Indiana State University and a doctorate of education from the University of Kentucky, according to the release.

Jenner has occasionally appeared in the governor's regular news conference held since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her goals as Indiana's secretary of education include prioritizing support and recovery for schools through and beyond the coronavirus pandemic, elevating personalized pathways for students' success in continuing education or entering the workforce, and working to attract Hoosiers to the teaching profession.

"My priorities are to ensure high quality education for all students and families, and to provide solution-focused support for our teachers and educational leaders," Jenner said in the release. "We have great opportunity ahead in Indiana, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work hand in hand with students, educators and stakeholder partners across the state.”

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers released a statement in support of the governor's appointment, citing her background in teaching administration and higher education.

“Katie Jenner has been a valuable voice for K-12 schools as the governor’s senior education adviser," Lubbers said. "We look forward to working alongside Secretary Jenner as we continue working to raise Indiana’s educational attainment and future prosperity for all Hoosiers.”

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, also shared a statement of support.

"Dr. Katie Jenner brings a vast array of education experience, including serving in the classroom, school administration and higher education," Huston said. "She's a great pick to fill this important role. I look forward to working with her to continue supporting our Hoosier students, teachers and schools." 

Jenner begins as Indiana's education secretary Jan. 11.

