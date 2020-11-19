Holcomb names new education secretary

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has named the state's first secretary of education to succeed Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick when her term ends early next year.

Katie Jenner, the governor's current senior education adviser, will fill the role overseeing Indiana's Department of Education.

Her appointment comes following legislative change to make Indiana's formerly publicly elected education chief an appointed position after McCormick announced in 2018 she would not be seeking another term.

"This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana," Holcomb said in a news release. "Dr. Katie Jenner has focused her entire career on investing in students, teachers and staff, and she will continue to build the relationships needed to move our state forward in constructive ways."

Jenner began her career in K-12 public education in 2005 as a career and technical education teacher in Kentucky.

She served as an administrator in Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana from 2009 to 2018.

In 2018, she joined Ivy Tech Community College, serving as vice president of K-12 initiatives and statewide partnerships.