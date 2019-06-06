VALPARAISO — Holly Howe is now an at-large member of the city council after being selected by the local Republican Party caucus Thursday night.
Howe was elected unanimously by the precinct committee members at the caucus. She was the only one who sought the seat of Trista Hudson, who stepped down last month. Howe will fill out the remaining six months of Hudson's term.
“I'm grateful for this unexpected opportunity to serve with Mayor (Jon) Costas on his last term,” Howe said. “I strongly believe in good government and not only do I believe what we have in our city is good, it's something we should never take for granted.”
Howe is running against Democrat Diana Reed in November for the 1st District city council seat. Both ran unopposed in their party primaries. Howe's husband is former city councilman Ed Howe, who served with Costas during his first term as mayor.
“I think the world of her, she's going to make a great city councilwoman when she's elected next year,” said Councilman Matt Murphy, R-3rd District, who is also the Republican candidate for mayor. “But she's also the right person to fill in right now for Trista Hudson, who's really done a great job and really, it's big shoes to fill.”
Hudson left her seat on May 31.
“She was a very diligent and conscientious city council person and very supportive of our initiatives,” Costas said. “I'm really grateful for her service because it's such a sacrifice of time.”
Hudson was first elected by precinct committee members in January 2015 to fill the vacancy created by Deb Butterfield's resignation.
She was later elected during the general election that year to a four-year term beginning in 2016. She was not seeking re-election in 2019.
Previously she served as a Porter County deputy prosecutor until being dismissed from the post in July 2016 for ethical violations involving the false testimony from a child victim in a molestation case. The Indiana Supreme Court referred to it as among the most serious violations a prosecutor could commit.