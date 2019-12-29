GARY — Every year, Andrew Mitchell gathers donations for local shelters.
The 7-year-old started Andrew's Blessing Bag project three years ago after seeing a homeless man at a Gary gas station in the summer.
The man wasn't wearing shoes, something that sparked a lot of questions and the inspiration to do something for men in the city, said Amber Adkins, Andrew's mom.
The first year Andrew started the project, he, his mom and grandma, Lisa Adkins, set out to donate "blessing bags" to men at Brother's Keeper.
Each bag includes a new pair of socks, a razor, toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb and nonperishable snacks like cookies and crackers, Amber said. The men also get a fleece blanket.
Last year, they expanded the project to include men at The Salvation Army, something Amber said she didn't know about until a Salvation Army employee gave a presentation to her job.
Amber said she knew of The Salvation Army thrift stores, but didn't realize there were programs in place to help men in the community.
This year, Andrew donated 60 fleece blankets and toiletry bags to homeless men in Gary at Brother's Keeper and The Salvation Army.
In the future, the family would like to see the project reach communities throughout the Region.
"Andrew has a heart of gold and would help the world if he could," Amber said. "He is a straight-A student, actively involved in his church, a purple belt in karate and a Boy Scout."