ST. JOHN — A $186 million increase in the assessed value of properties in the Lake Central School Corp. means taxpayers won't have to pay the full 17-cent property tax increase they authorized on last year's school referendum.
Rob James, business services director for the school corp., shared this news Monday in his annual analysis of the district's property taxes for the School Board.
James said the actual increase will be about 13.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. That's thanks to a 4.5 percent jump in the assessed value over the past year, which he credited to a strong housing market in the Tri-Town area with a lot of new homes and the overall increase in the value of commercial properties.
James said the increase was similar to what the district experienced a year ago and is what is keeping the district's overall tax rate among the lowest in the area. The Lake Central tax rate is the fourth lowest in Lake County, even with the increase, trailing only Whiting, East Chicago and Highland.
Dyer, St. John and Schererville have three of the five lowest total municipal tax rates in the county as well.
The Lake Central rate of 92 cents per $100 of AV is 36 percent below the average of $1.43 for the other districts in the county, and the average total tax rate for the Tri-Town area is 34 percent below the county average of $3.60 per $100 of AV for the remaining municipalities.
He estimated the owner of a $100,000 home in the three towns would pay a total of $667 to $742 for his annual tax bill this year. For the owner of a $400,000 home, the tax bill will be between $4,640 and $5,651.