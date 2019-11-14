An 85-year-old Illinois man was charged Thursday with felony reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Crown Point High School student Clayton Gaudry.
In addition to the level 5 felony, John P. Enright, of Monee, is facing two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and two infractions — one for speeding and the other for driving too fast for conditions, court records show.
Jessica Gaudry, Clayton's mom, said on Thursday she feels relieved.
"Even though he's been indicted on the charges, he's still able to drive, he still has a license," she said. "There is a video of the entire thing, and it was a little bitty surveillance video that was quite a bit away from the road of my neighbor's, and you could see the whole thing on the video. If you could see it from that little, crappy surveillance video, you could clearly see his turn signal, his lights were working well.
"My biggest concern is that it's going to happen to somebody else."
After the crash, Jessica Gaudry said paperwork was filed, along with documentation, to the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles to have Enright's drivers license reexamined.
"My biggest prayer is that (Secretary of State) Jesse White's office suspends his license, but until there's a formal conviction, they don't have to do that," she said. "Truly in the meantime, he shouldn't be driving."
Family grieving
It's been six months since the fatal crash, which "caused quite a damage" to the Gaudry family.
"It's just hard because when you grieve so differently, each individual in our family is grieving very differently," she said.
Clayton Gaudry's brother, Ethan, started as a freshman at Crown Point High School this year, where Clayton would have been a senior.
"This would've been the first year that he went to high school with his brother, and his brother would have been a senior," Jessica Gaudry said. "He was really looking forward to that. It's really just been a blow to him every day as a reminder having to see his (Clayton's) friends at school. It's just hard. It's been hard on all of us."
A big frustration, Jessica Gaudry said, is neither Enright, nor anyone from his family, has tried to reach out to the Gaudrys.
"We don't even know who he is. We just know he's John Enright from Monee, Illinois and that he's 85. That's all we know," she said. "I just know if I had taken someone's life, I wouldn't care what the lawyer said, I would be reaching out — even just to apologize."
Grand jury
Jessica Gaudry said Thursday was the first time she saw Enright, who couldn't look at her.
"Today was the day the grand jury deliberated," the family said in a Facebook post on the Justice for Clay page. "I saw the man that hit Clayton for the first time. My heart was pounding, my hands were shaking and my blood was boiling. He did not testify today, so that made things move much faster.
"In the end, the grand jury unanimously voted to indict the man on all five charges. ... We have a long trial yet to get through, but we took the first step towards justice today."
A warrant has been issued for Enright's arrest, with bail set at $30,000.
The accident and vigil
Gaudry's motorcycle was rear-ended May 7 when he was slowing down to turn into the driveway of his home in the 5400 block of U.S. 231, police said. Enright, who was driving a pickup truck, reportedly told police he didn't see Gaudry's motorcycle.
The teen died four days later at a University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.
Following his death, the community held a vigil for Gaudry on Mother's Day outside of the historic Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
"It should never have happened," Jessica Gaudry said at the vigil. "He was literally stopped in front of my driveway. He was literally 100 feet from where I was. There's no rhyme, there's no reason."
Clayton Gaudry was a dedicated student with a bright future, his family said. Heading into his senior year of high school, he planned on studying finance at Indiana University Bloomington, his father, Tony Gaudry, previously told The Times.
In late June, Jessica and Tony Gaudry, along with family members and friends, protested outside of the Lake County Courthouse, pushing for criminal charges to be filed in the case.
Tony Gaudry said his neighbor's surveillance camera captured the crash on video, which showed his son "did everything right."
The teen signaled his turn and his brake lights were on before Enright struck the rear of his motorcycle, he said.
Jessica and Tony Gaudry previously have said they would like to see safety improvements made to U.S. 231. Since then, Jessica Gaudry said they have been working with state Rep. Lisa Beck to make some changes to the highway.
“There's so much awareness to be raised in this tragedy,” Jessica Gaudry said. “He was a 4.2 GPA honors student, he had scholarships. He had the whole world sitting in the palm of his hand, and it was taken away so quickly.
"He did nothing wrong. He had his helmet on and had his turn signal and lights on. People need to slow down, and they need to watch for motorcycles. This didn't have to happen.”