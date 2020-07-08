You are the owner of this article.
Homicide investigation launched after 24-year-old fatally shot, police say
Homicide investigation launched after 24-year-old fatally shot, police say

Homicide scene gary montana avenue

Gary police respond to a gunshot victim Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Montana Street. 

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GARY — A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Wednesday night, police said. 

At 7:14 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Montana Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

Officers found a Gary man who was fatally shot outside of a residence. Hamady said police have a person of interest and are working to take them into custody. More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said. 

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to contact Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

