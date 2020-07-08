Homicide investigation launched after 24-year-old fatally shot, police say

GARY — A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Wednesday night, police said.
At 7:14 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Montana Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Officers found a Gary man who was fatally shot outside of a residence. Hamady said police have a person of interest and are working to take them into custody. More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.
If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to contact Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!