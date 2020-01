Homicide investigation launched after Harvey man dies at Hammond hospital, police say

HAMMOND — A 28-year-old man who died at a Hammond hospital Wednesday night was fatally shot, police said.

Deaunte D. Crudup was in a vehicle Wednesday evening traveling in the 15000 block of Minerva Avenue in Dolton, said Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley. Someone fired shots and Crudup was struck.

Police are currently investigating his death as a homicide.

"We do know the victim didn't have a violent background," Mobley said. "We are unsure if the victim was the intended target or if their vehicle was mistaken for someone else's."

The victim was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where he died shortly after.

Crudup, of Harvey, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday by the Lake County coroner's office.

Mobley said anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dolton Police Department at 708-201-3200 and ask for the investigation division.

