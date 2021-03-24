Homicide ruled as cause in Valpo man's death

VALPARAISO — A death investigated by police late Sunday has been ruled a homicide.

Michael Overton, 42, of Valparaiso, died of multiple blunt force trauma to his head, the Porter County coroner's office said after a preliminary autopsy.

Toxicology results are still pending.

Valparaiso police said they responded to Overton's death at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 250 block of Michigan Avenue.

While at the scene, officers arrested Matthew D. Castro, 29, of Valparaiso, on charges unrelated to the death investigation, police said.

Castro since has been charged with three counts of battery with bodily injury to a public safety official, two counts of battery against a public safety official, two counts of intimidation and one count of resisting law enforcement, court records show.

Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall declined Wednesday to comment further on the circumstances of Overton's death.

"It's still an open and active investigation," he said.