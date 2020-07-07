Homicide victim found in crashed car after shots fired report, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A 22-year-old man died after he was found near the scene of a shots fired incident over the Fourth of July weekend, police said.

Antonio Jesus Rivera, of LaPorte, was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police responded about 7:33 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Lake Hills Road for a report of shots fired. As officers were dispatched, Michigan City police received a call indicating a vehicle had crashed into a building at East U.S. 12 and Liberty Trail.

Officers found Rivera unresponsive in the driver seat of a vehicle that appeared to have bullet holes along its left side. He was treated by first responders and transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A forensic autopsy determined the manner of Rivera's death to be a homicide.

Investigators located several spent shell casings from an area surrounding the scene of the shots fired report. Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident that stemmed from an altercation at Washington Park.

Police identified one person of interest but did not provide additional details. An investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.