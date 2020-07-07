You are the owner of this article.
Homicide victim found in crashed car after shots fired report, police say
Homicide victim found in crashed car after shots fired report, police say

Lauren Cross

MICHIGAN CITY — A 22-year-old man died after he was found near the scene of a shots fired incident over the Fourth of July weekend, police said.

Antonio Jesus Rivera, of LaPorte, was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police responded about 7:33 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Lake Hills Road for a report of shots fired. As officers were dispatched, Michigan City police received a call indicating a vehicle had crashed into a building at East U.S. 12 and Liberty Trail.

Officers found Rivera unresponsive in the driver seat of a vehicle that appeared to have bullet holes along its left side. He was treated by first responders and transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A forensic autopsy determined the manner of Rivera's death to be a homicide.

Investigators located several spent shell casings from an area surrounding the scene of the shots fired report. Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident that stemmed from an altercation at Washington Park.

Police identified one person of interest but did not provide additional details. An investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

Assisting agencies included the Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center, La Porte County Emergency Medical Services and the La Porte County Coroner’s Office.

Police asked anyone with information or possible surveillance footage to call Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, extension 1081. Tips can also be provided by contacting the Michigan City Police Department on Facebook or by calling the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488.

