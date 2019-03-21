GARY — Indiana University First Lady Laurie Burns McRobbie visited IU Northwest Wednesday for the first time in five years, bringing with her a message of philanthropy and female empowerment during Women's History Month.
The first lady's message came through strong at a luncheon honoring five outstanding IUN students for their philanthropic contributions in Gary as well as during a panel of female leaders in Northwest Indiana discussing the book, "Women & Power: A Manifesto," by Mary Beard.
McRobbie — speaking from her own experience as a founder of the Women's Philanthropy Leadership Council at the IU Foundation — encouraged young college students to speak up and give back.
"Philanthropy is of course the giving of treasure, but it is also the giving of time, the giving of a talent and increasingly it is the giving of voice; it is the giving of testimony," McRobbie said. "Women use their philanthropy to advocate."
Among those honored at the Wednesday luncheon, entitled "Women Helping Women," were students of programs ranging from clinical counseling to dentistry, using their studies to create food banks, peer mentorship groups and community dental hygiene lessons.
Eighteen total students were nominated for the designation representing 15 different volunteer organizations in the Region. Five students were selected as surprise honorees.
Honoree Airel Otero — an elementary education student who founded IUN's first Love Your Melon organization connecting with children battling cancer — said giving back to these families brings smiles to the children's faces and her own.
"They're the real superheros," Otero said.
The program was part of a university-wide effort to connect current female students with IU alumnae and philanthropists. As well as being recognized Wednesday, IUN honorees also were awarded $500 to put toward their philanthropic organization.
Sisters Alexis and Victoria Morales — who founded RedHawks Nest, IUN's first on-campus food bank — said they'll use the money to restock shelves or consider expanding the food bank beyond providing only nonperishable items.
"It's been open for three years now and in that three years, we've had close to 100 different visitors," Alexis Morales said. "Our goal first is to help end the stigma of reaching out for help because there's so many people who could use it."
IUN students Gagan Kaur and Amanda Kontor also were honored Wednesday.
After the luncheon, McRobbie led a panel of notable Northwest Indiana women, including Sharon Johnson-Shirley, superintendent of Lake Ridge New Tech Schools; Amber Russell, operations manager at the Whiting BP Refinery; Dawn Reynolds Pettit, regional vice president of human resources at Horseshoe Casino, Janet Seabrook, CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers; and Elizabeth Ryan, director of the IU School of Medicine at IUN.
McRobbie led the women in a discussion of the book, "Women & Leadership," and their own experiences navigating positions of influence in male-dominated fields.
"It's about being able to own it," said Whiting BP Operations Manager Amber Russell, speaking to young women in the room. "Just own it right up front. Be there. Be right at the table. Know that your voice matters."
Check back later this week at nwi.com for a Q&A with IU First Lady Laurie Burns McRobbie.