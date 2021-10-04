Hoosier students can now file FAFSA to access state and federal financial aid for college

Hoosier students headed to college can now file for state and federal financial aid for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to a news release from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) should be filed by April 15 to secure money for college from some of the $390 million available for students from the state and federal government.

Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education said filing the FAFSA is an important first step for anyone interested in post-secondary education or training, regardless of family income.

“It’s surprising how much money is left on the table each year because many Hoosiers assume they don’t qualify for state or federal financial aid,” Lubbers said. “There is a significant amount of funding available to help with the cost of college, but you must at least have a FAFSA on file to use it.”