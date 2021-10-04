Hoosier students can now file FAFSA to access state and federal financial aid for college

Hoosier students headed to college can now file for state and federal financial aid for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to a news release from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) should be filed by April 15 to secure money for college from some of the $390 million available for students from the state and federal government.
Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education said filing the FAFSA is an important first step for anyone interested in post-secondary education or training, regardless of family income.
“It’s surprising how much money is left on the table each year because many Hoosiers assume they don’t qualify for state or federal financial aid,” Lubbers said. “There is a significant amount of funding available to help with the cost of college, but you must at least have a FAFSA on file to use it.”
Filing the FAFSA is required for many scholarships including Indiana’s Frank O’Bannon Grant and the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant as well as merit and need-based scholarships at many colleges. The release said students should file the application whether they are pursuing short-term certificates, bachelor’s degrees or higher to potentially qualify for available financial aid.
Nearly 15,000 high school seniors qualify for Indiana’s early-college promise program, 21st Century Scholars. To earn the full scholarship amount of up to four years of tuition, the FAFSA needs to be completed by the deadline.
How to file
The FAFSA can be filed online at FAFSA.gov. Students who have not filed it out before will need to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Then, students will need their social security number, alien registration number (for non-U.S. citizens), bank statements, records of investment, records of untaxed income and records of money earned including federal income tax returns and W-2s.
This year, filers will notice a new look to the form that will make it easier to navigate and get assistance. The release said improvements to simplify and shorten the FAFSA are coming for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Hoosier families can access free FAFSA help through INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.