Hoosiers helping immigrants hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Carlos Gomez was not able to work at his construction job for three weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said, “so I went to the emergency room.”

Gomez, 44, who doesn’t have health insurance, a few days later received a $900 bill from his emergency visit to the hospital that he was not able to pay.

Once he recovered, and after a series of calls to friends and others he knew, a group from his church was able to help him financially, he said. Gomez, who is originally from Mexico, has lived in Indianapolis for over a decade and told IndyStar this is the first time he felt the need to ask for help.

That’s why he didn’t know there were resources available to help him.

“It’s tough and uncomfortable. And I can’t be afraid to go to work,” he said. “I was able to recover so I hope that God helps me and that I don’t have to go through that again.”

In Indianapolis, the Immigrant Welcome Center developed a program 14 years ago set up to help empower immigrants like Gomez who might not know about resources available, or who might not feel comfortable enough to ask for help.