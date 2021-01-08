Hoosiers trying to register for COVID vaccinations may experience delays, officials say

The slowdowns come a day after health officials announced Hoosiers age 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4% of the state’s population but represent more than 19% of the hospitalizations and more than half of COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 130,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and public safety officials.

State health officials said Wednesday the expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution is limited to Hoosiers age 80 and up in consideration of the limited number of vaccine doses the state receives each week from the federal government.

They said individuals age 70-79, and then age 60-69, will be next in line. No vaccine start dates have been set for those age groups but it's likely to begin in February.

At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, state officials said.