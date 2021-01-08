Hoosiers trying to register for COVID vaccinations may experience delays, officials say

Indiana's COVID-19 registration site and 211 system were experiencing delays Friday as a result of widespread interest in the vaccines ever since people 80 years and older were able to register for free immunization.
Anyone visiting the state's registration site, https://ourshot.in.gov, may experience longer wait times as a result of a high volume of requests, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The site puts visitors into a holding queue when request volumes are high. It's possible users might receive a message error, but officials say the site and 211 system are both working properly.
Visitors should be patient and check back later, officials said.
"We are gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration for our most vulnerable Hoosiers and encourage everyone to be patient," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. "We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible."
The slowdowns come a day after health officials announced Hoosiers age 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Individuals age 80 and older account for less than 4% of the state’s population but represent more than 19% of the hospitalizations and more than half of COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The FDA-authorized vaccine already has been injected into more than 130,000 Indiana health care providers, long-term care facility residents and public safety officials.
State health officials said Wednesday the expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution is limited to Hoosiers age 80 and up in consideration of the limited number of vaccine doses the state receives each week from the federal government.
Low-income seniors in Merrillville to be vaccinated against COVID-19: 'They feel it's going to give them a freedom to see their grandchildren'
They said individuals age 70-79, and then age 60-69, will be next in line. No vaccine start dates have been set for those age groups but it's likely to begin in February.
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. No special consideration is being given to younger Hoosiers in poor health, state officials said.
Studies show both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
Appointments for the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
A friend or family member may an make an appointment on behalf of an individual age 80 and up. But the person registered will be required to provide photo identification before they'll be given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 counties have at least one vaccine site.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives their first vaccine dose. Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.
Individuals who are having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration.
Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as vaccine doses become available. Updates will be posted at ourshot.in.gov.