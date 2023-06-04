Well, they agreed and it won’t happen. McCarthy and Biden. A default on the debt.

Maybe.

As I’m writing this, though the principals in this dangerous dance have agreed, it’s hardly certain that McCarthy and Biden will find enough votes to bring the deal home, as the more extreme elements of each party are unhappy for very different reasons. But odds are, it will get (or already has gotten) done. We won’t crater our and the world’s economy.

That we came to this point to me is unconscionable. Arguing about monies that have already been duly authorized to be spent. If we spend too much money, and we well may, let’s have the debate when the next budget comes up. The Republicans have a slight edge in the House of Representatives now. Have at it. Spirited debate about spending priorities of the country is good. Do it. Then … not now, not after the fact.

The hypocrisy seems hard to miss. People who voted three times to raise the debt limit under Trump, are now dismayed and are willing to hold the world’s economy hostage. The national debt under Trump rose by $7.8 trillion. This was the third largest increase of the debt in relation to the economy ever. And neither of those two was named Biden. George W.Bush and Abe Lincoln, both mired in war time.

One of the things that would help lower the deficit would be an increase in revenue. That was torpedoed by the Trumpsters in 2017 with a massive tax cut. Most economists agree that corporations and the ultra-wealthy gained the most from that action. Fun fact: the richest 400 families in the US paid an average tax rate of 23% while the bottom half of households paid 24.2%. And most folks know that many large corporations pay close to nothing. They’re expensive, but top tax lawyers surely pay off. As do top lobbyists.

Ironically, one of the concessions made by Biden in the deal was to claw back some of the increase given to the IRS. The increased resources were to go after the high-end tax evaders. I’m not really an economist, but I am pretty sure that by increasing revenue, you lower the deficit.

And although a substantial amount of the US debt, which is $31.4 trillion, is in fact held by foreign countries — Japan $1.8 trillion and China $870 billion — the reality is that the majority of the debt is held by us, U.S. citizens.

A little less than $7 trillion is in intragovernmental holdings, like when the Social Security trust fund will use cash on hand to buy U.S. securities, a safe (we hope) investment. It is like one arm of the government investing in another.

More of the US debt is held by Social Security and other pension funds, by banks and investors right here in the U.S., than in any other place. Most of our debt is owed to us. One side of the argument likes to say we are burying our children and grandchildren with debt. But in a real sense, many of today’s children and grandchildren will benefit in inheritances from monies made off the U.S. debt. Many will be burdened not at all.

Does that mean unlimited debt is OK. No. Some debt is good. Like when we as individuals go into debt to buy a house, or a car, or a college education, or a business opportunity. That debt often has a positive outcome. Then again, too much debt can crater everything.

How much is too much? Good question. Depends on whom you ask. And that’s the rub in our country. Ask the Dems, ask the Rs, and you’re going to get different answers.

What might be good in this deficit crisis, as manufactured as it is, might be that while the more extreme elements of each party may be unhappy and vote no, the more moderate members of both parties might just vote together to pass this compromise agreement. Could that start a little bit of a drift toward a little calmer, less vitriolic, less volatile time in our politics? A time where calmer heads of both parties disagree but work for the common good?

We can hope.

Thanks for reading.