Horses safely rescued after partial collapse of barn roof in Hobart

HOBART — A partial collapse of a barn roof at a local nonprofit shelter temporarily left a group of horses trapped inside until staff and firefighters rescued them early Wednesday.

Staff of Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited Inc. reported to work that morning to find part of the roof of an arena area had fallen in, entrapping eight horses, Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.

Firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to the barn, at 5699 E. 73rd Ave., after workers called to report the collapse.

Some of the horses' stalls were blocked by debris, preventing them from getting out, Reitz said.

The last animal to be rescued, a horse named TZ, became distressed while firefighters used tools to cut down a stall wall because debris left it stuck, Reitz said.

EEU staff helped retrieve the horse by giving it a light sedative, said Lisa Way, an instructor and equine manager for the nonprofit.

Another horse that was rescued before firefighters arrived had a small mark on its head likely due to fallen debris. However, the animal was not injured, Way said.

Otherwise, the rescue went smoothly, Way said, thanking first responders for their assistance.