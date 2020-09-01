Hospitalized man told staff he had been shot, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man who checked himself into the hospital Monday told staff he had been shot earlier that day, police said.

Gary police responded about 5:20 p.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where officers found a 21-year-old Gary man.

The man was sedated by the time officers arrived and was unable to convey what happened, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

He previously told hospital staff he had been shot earlier on 8th Avenue, Westerfield said.

Police did not release additional details.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Gary Police Department detectives at 219-881-1210 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.