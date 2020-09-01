 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospitalized man told staff he had been shot, police say
alert urgent

Hospitalized man told staff he had been shot, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — A man who checked himself into the hospital Monday told staff he had been shot earlier that day, police said.

Gary police responded about 5:20 p.m. Monday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where officers found a 21-year-old Gary man.

The man was sedated by the time officers arrived and was unable to convey what happened, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

He previously told hospital staff he had been shot earlier on 8th Avenue, Westerfield said.

Police did not release additional details.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Gary Police Department detectives at 219-881-1210 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Sept. 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts