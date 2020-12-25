Hot meals, warm coats given away in Christmas tradition at Gary church

Taylor, who grew up on Gary’s west side, has been working the event for 15 years. He said he has seen neighborhood children grow up with each Christmas event.

“Kids will send us letters, after they’ve grown into adults, saying how thankful they were and how much it meant to them,” Taylor said. “Some of them have been inspired to do outreach because of this and we have had some of the kids who came to the coat drive grow up and join our organization.”

Lisa Thurman, of Gary, said she has been participating since she was 7 years old.

“I’ve been coming here since I was small,” Thurman said. “I live in the neighborhood. And now I have my own kids. They do a good job here and people really need it. They do good work for the community.”

James Harris, a member of St. Monica and Luke Church and Kappa Alpha Psi, started Gift of Warmth more than 20 years ago. He volunteers at the church’s soup kitchen every Friday afternoon. The amount of people served every week has increased steadily.

“I started it with the idea of giving back to the community,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of joy we have in coming together and helping people who are less fortunate. This event will continue to grow. We have been continuing our work through all of this.”