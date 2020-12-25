Hot meals, warm coats given away in Christmas tradition at Gary church

GARY — More than 100 hot meals were served Christmas Day as a part of a longstanding tradition that has persevered through the pandemic.
The Northwest Indiana chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, St. Monica and Luke Church members as well as others belonging to the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities gathered Friday at St. Monica and Luke Church at 645 Rhode Island St. in Gary. Each year volunteers celebrate Christmas morning by reporting to the church's soup kitchen by 7 a.m. to cook up meals as a part of the “Gift of Warmth” giveaway event.
Derek Taylor, president of Kappa Alpha Psi, said this is one of the fraternity’s premier community outreach traditions. However, this year just looks a little different from past Christmases.
“You can take precautions, but you can’t stop giving,” Taylor said. “Especially now, when people need it more than ever.”
The dining area that is normally packed with people sharing a Christmas meal was cleared of tables and uncharacteristically quiet, save for the sound of volunteers working in the kitchen. This year the meals were prepackaged in to-go containers and handed out from the church doors.
In addition, the group usually gives about 125 coats to children annually but instead opted to provide gift cards to reduce person-to-person contact. An N-95 mask was provided with each meal.
Taylor, who grew up on Gary’s west side, has been working the event for 15 years. He said he has seen neighborhood children grow up with each Christmas event.
“Kids will send us letters, after they’ve grown into adults, saying how thankful they were and how much it meant to them,” Taylor said. “Some of them have been inspired to do outreach because of this and we have had some of the kids who came to the coat drive grow up and join our organization.”
Lisa Thurman, of Gary, said she has been participating since she was 7 years old.
“I’ve been coming here since I was small,” Thurman said. “I live in the neighborhood. And now I have my own kids. They do a good job here and people really need it. They do good work for the community.”
James Harris, a member of St. Monica and Luke Church and Kappa Alpha Psi, started Gift of Warmth more than 20 years ago. He volunteers at the church’s soup kitchen every Friday afternoon. The amount of people served every week has increased steadily.
“I started it with the idea of giving back to the community,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of joy we have in coming together and helping people who are less fortunate. This event will continue to grow. We have been continuing our work through all of this.”
With each meal given, wishes of a Merry Christmas were exchanged. Harris said he hopes that next year the community can come together to share a Christmas meal again.
“At the end of the day, the Kappa man’s creed is service to the public interest,” Taylor said. "We take pride in caring for the community where we grew up. I am proud of this community. The city is underserved and Kappa Alpha Psi is just doing our part to help.”