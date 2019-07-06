HIGHLAND — Driving across the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog, two hotdoggers' journeys have led them into the Region in the midst of Fourth of July festivities. Seeing the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for some is a lifelong dream, Hotdogger Mikayla “Mac-n-Cheese” Minnick said.
One woman in her 50s traveled hours to see the massive hot dog on wheels, which was a big item on her bucket list she wanted to check off, Minnick said.
“It's a bucket list item for a lot of people,” said Alex “At the Grill” Hale. “We've checked off bucket list items for five or six people so far.”
Hale is also a hotdogger, a term used to describe the 12 people selected to drive Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles throughout the nation every year. Minnick, of Liberty, Missouri, and Hale, of Atlanta, were selected out of 7,000 applicants for the job.
From June to June 2020, hotdoggers complete a year of wielding the magic that is the Wienermobile, Minnick said. On Sunday afternoon, they were stationed at the Strack & Van Til in Highland.
“We like to say you have to have an appetite for adventure to do this,” Minnick said. “People take pictures and videos all of the time, so it's like we're mini celebrities. Well, the Wienermobile is the actual celebrity here.”
Minnick said they're in a new city every week. The hotdogger duo traveled from Minneapolis, Missouri, to Northwest Indiana and will continue their adventure into Jonesboro, Arkansas, next week. However, the Region has been a special stop in their journey.
“In Northwest Indiana, especially, a lot of people have a connection with this,” Hale said. “Little Oscar was from the area, so there's a lot of history here.”
George “Little Oscar” Molchan was a spokesman for Oscar Mayer who lived in Hobart. He worked for the company for 36 years and became well-known as the driver of the local Wienermobile, taking on the company mascot's persona, “Little Oscar.”
At the age of 82, Molchan was laid to rest at the Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. A Winermobile was parked at his grave and his loved ones sang a chorus of the “Oscar Mayer Wiener Song” at his funeral service.
“A lot of people have approached us saying they knew him and what a great person he was,” Hale said.
With the history of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile dating back to 1936, past generations delight in the nostalgia when they see it roaming the streets or parked at their neighborhood grocery store.
“'I remember when' is the three words we hear most,” Minnick said.
“Everyone has memories of the first time they saw the Wienermobile and it's awesome to keep making memories for them today. We also make first-time memories for kids.”
One of the age-old staples is the famed Oscar Mayer whistle, shaped like a tiny hot dog, that hotdoggers sling by the hundreds of thousands on the road.
“It's not uncommon for people to bring the wiener whistle they got when they were kids, and some of them are in their 80s and 70s,” Hale said.
The inside of the Wienermobile is as whimsical as the outside, complete with mustard and ketchup-themed upholstery and a hot dog-shaped glove box stocked with condiments. The duo also has a CD of 27 renditions of the “Oscar Mayer Wiener Song,” which plays the tune in different genres from rap to country.
The Wienermobile still has two more stops on Sunday in Northwest Indiana before leaving to Arkansas. At 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, it will be at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville. The last chance to catch the mobile hot dog will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Strack & Van Til at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John.