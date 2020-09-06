 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point
alert urgent

Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Hub of Lake County is exploding with development and city officials are excited about it. 

"In our business we're seeing a lot of new development," said Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter during a recent forum. "When 109th (Avenue) is completely done, we're gonna see an explosion, especially in our Beacon Hill business district."

Schlueter said officials are excited about various developments, including a new restaurant near Lucrezia and an office building on East 125th Avenue.

The city also is expecting large quality-of-life amenities to be built over the next few years, including an orthopedic facility and Hampton Inn along Delaware Parkway and a hospital at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231. 

Here's what residents can expect in the coming years: 

Development in Beacon Hill

It's been said Beacon Hill commercial development — between the northwest corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway and the southeast corner of Broadway and Summit Street — will bring $100 million to the city.

In fall 2019, crews broke ground on a new Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute orthopedic facility within Beacon Hill. 

The facility will be around 40,000 square feet, two stories high and have a "modern-high tech architectural design both inside and out," according to a previous Times report.

Work is expected to wrap in early 2021. 

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute

A rendering of the new Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute location under construction in Crown Point. The institute recently welcomed a new CEO.

Over the summer, work on a new, $12 million Hampton Inn Crown Point began.

The hotel will have 95 rooms, free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, a fitness center and an oversized pool and oversized patio, said Jeff Good, president of Good Hospitality Services, which is developer for the project.

Come August 2021, the hotel, which is at 10850 Delaware Parkway in Beacon Hill, is expected to open. 

Additional development is expected to be built near the hotel within Beacon Hill. 

A BP gas station also is expected to be built on the southwest corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.

Rendering of Hampton Inn

A rendering of the new Crown Point Hampton Inn at Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue is shown. The four-story, more than 57,000-square-foot building will have 95 rooms, an indoor pool and more.
Hampton breaks ground on $12 million hotel
Ground breaks at new Crown Point orthopedic facility
Crown Point's $100 million complex a beacon for development

New hospital 

A new $200 million Franciscan Health hospital at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 is expected to be complete in late 2023.

Although a building elevation has yet to be released for the project, The hospital will be modeled after Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, which opened along Interstate 94 in 2019.

The 150-acre plot of land the hospital sits on also will include medical and health care development, according to a previous Times report.

Developer wows commission with preliminary plans for new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point

A rendering of the new Franciscan Health hospital planned for Crown Point is shown.
Plan commission approves first phase of new Crown Point hospital; work set to begin next month

Restaurants 

Various restaurants are planning to open in the city. 

Currently, Panda Express is before the Crown Point Plan Commission, seeking to open a 2,300-square-foot restaurant along Broadway, north of 109th Avenue. 

According to a previous Times report, the fast food chain that dishes up American-Chinese cuisine is expected to appear again before the board with a revised design. 

Panda Express

Panda Express is eyeing a possible Crown Point location along Broadway.

Also looking to call Crown Point home is Drizzle Eatery, a European-style café.

The café is looking to open at 229 S. East St., a move that was recently approved by the city's Historic Preservation Commission, Schlueter said. 

The eatery is expected to go before the Crown Point City Council on Tuesday for a downtown historic beverage license, according to the meeting agenda. 

Drizzle Eatery

A conceptual rendering for Drizzle Eatery, 229 S. East St., Crown Point, is shown. 

Recently, True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, at 116 N. Main St., opened its doors on the square, said Niko Vlahos, co-owner of the restaurant. 

Ricochet Tacos, a gourmet taco restaurant at 115 W. Joliet St., is expected to open in coming weeks, said Jeff Stykowski, co-owner of the eatery. 

Panda Express eyes Crown Point location
True BBQ, Ricochet Tacos still looking to open Crown Point locations this summer
True BBQ in Crown Point nears opening date

Commercial buildings planned

Various commercial buildings are coming to the city, including one along Broadway and another on East 125th Avenue. 

A "beautiful new professional office building," will be going in at 698 E. 125th Ave., Schlueter said. 

The development, called Ironton Pointe, includes a 11,000-square-foot building along with 57 parking spaces. 

A local dentist is expected to move into the development, Schlueter said.

Ironton Pointe

This rendering depicts Ironton Pointe in Crown Point.

A multi-tenant commercial building planned for 790 N. Superior Drive and 10720 Broadway will match an existing plaza adjacent to the lot, which includes Sherwin Williams and more. 

The city has yet to hear who the tenants of the new development may be, Schlueter said. 

790 N. Superior Drive

A rendering for a multitenant building at 790 N. Superior Drive and 10720 Broadway in Crown Point is shown. Tenants for the building have yet to be announced. 

A 11,500-square-foot Omega Steel office/warehouse building also is planned for 10924 Delaware Parkway, within the Crown East Business Park. 

Omega Steel

A rendering for an 11,500-square-foot Omega Steel office/warehouse building to be built in the Crown East Business Park is shown. 

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John King: Recent history tells us to be nervous

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts