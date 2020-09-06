Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point

Also looking to call Crown Point home is Drizzle Eatery, a European-style café.

The café is looking to open at 229 S. East St., a move that was recently approved by the city's Historic Preservation Commission, Schlueter said.

The eatery is expected to go before the Crown Point City Council on Tuesday for a downtown historic beverage license, according to the meeting agenda.

Recently, True BBQ & Whiskey Bar, at 116 N. Main St., opened its doors on the square, said Niko Vlahos, co-owner of the restaurant.

Ricochet Tacos, a gourmet taco restaurant at 115 W. Joliet St., is expected to open in coming weeks, said Jeff Stykowski, co-owner of the eatery.

Commercial buildings planned

Various commercial buildings are coming to the city, including one along Broadway and another on East 125th Avenue.

A "beautiful new professional office building," will be going in at 698 E. 125th Ave., Schlueter said.

The development, called Ironton Pointe, includes a 11,000-square-foot building along with 57 parking spaces.

A local dentist is expected to move into the development, Schlueter said.