76 hours of battle: Dyer WWII veteran recalls invading Tarawa

He spent three months in Great Lakes, three months at the University of Illinois diesel school and two more months at diesel school at U.S. Destroyer Base, San Diego. When he graduated, Bomersback was put on the USS Sheridan (APA-51).

The USS Sheridan would head to Wellington, New Zealand, before making its way to the Gilbert Islands for the Battle of Tarawa.

One morning before the battle, Bomersback recalls an armada of American ships as far as he could see on the Pacific Ocean.

"We're going to Tarawa. We're going to take back the Gilbert Islands that included Tarawa and Makin," he said. "I was 19 years old, and I had enormous pride because this is America."

In November 1943, Bomersback found himself on Tarawa, a stretch of land about 2 miles long and a half-mile wide. When the Navy and the 2nd Marine Division made it to atoll, the landing craft, vehicle, personnel (LCVP) hit the reef "at full speed and wedged on it," Bomersback said.

"When we hit the beach, my job was to drop this ramp ... enabling the troops to get off," he said. "That boat weighs about 3 tons, and when you put 20 people on board, not only with maybe 170 pounds a piece, but they have 60-pound packs. So that was an awful lot of weight. I don't it must be 7, 8 tons."