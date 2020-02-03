You are the owner of this article.
House fire displaces Region family; cause being investigated
House fire displaces Region family; cause being investigated

LAKE STATION — Firefighters returned to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning after it rekindled, Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said. 

Fazekas told The Times the house in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue caught fire about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with Lake Station firefighters responding to the call within about five minutes.

The blaze was put out around an hour after Lake Station, Hobart and New Chicago agencies responded to the scene, Fazekas said. It rekindled about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, he added. 

"It had started back up in an avoided area in the home, a small area," he said. 

Three adults and three children were in the home when it caught fire, but they were unharmed, Fazekas said. At this time, he believes the family is staying with a family member. 

Fazekas said he believes there were cats in the home. 

The single-family home's dusty blue siding was melted and charred by the fire, with smoke continuing to billow out of windows Monday. The adjacent garage also suffered some damage. 

At the time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Fazekas said. Investigators will remain on the scene while they try to determine the source of the blaze. 

Check back on nwi.com as this story updates. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

