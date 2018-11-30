A New Chicago home was damaged after a fire started in the kitchen, but firefighters kept it from spreading Friday evening.
The New Chicago Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 6:45 p.m. to see the back of the house on Lincoln Avenue on fire, Fire Chief Joe Eakins said. Two occupants and their dog reached safety and were unharmed.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and left the kitchen heavily damaged with smoke throughout the home.
“My preliminary investigation shows it was an accidental fire from cooking,” Eakins said.