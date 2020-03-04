You are the owner of this article.
House fire kills 1-year-old girl, injures several other people
Chicago officials say an overnight house fire in a a single-family home on Chicago's Southwest side killed a 1-year-girl and critically injured a 2-year-old girl, while leaving several other children and adults hospitalized.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — An overnight house fire in Chicago killed a 1-year-girl and critically injured a 2-year-old girl, while leaving several other children and adults hospitalized, officials said Wednesday.

Eight people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead after suffering from smoke inhalation in the fire that started about 12 a.m. Wednesday in the attic of a single-family home on Chicago's Southwest side, police and fire officials said.

Ana Riley, 54, who lives across the street, said she smelled smoke about an hour after she returned home from work late Tuesday and walked outside to see the reflection of flames in a window facing the burning house.

“I came outside and heard someone scream, ‘Help, help!'” Riley told the Chicago Tribune, adding that she then asked her daughter to call the fire department, and then ran toward the house.

Riley said she saw two women come out of the house dressed in pajamas, one of them carrying an infant and the other one crying.

“Are there any more babies inside?” Riley said she asked them, and one of the women said two more children were still inside.

The 2-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 5-month-old infant was in serious condition at the hospital. Two boys, 12 and 14, were in good condition, as were a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that the 2-year-old is “fighting for life."

Another adult was hospitalized for observation, while two more adults refused medical treatment, officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation Division is investigating the fire at the house near Midway International Airport. Officials said they believe the fire was accidental.

