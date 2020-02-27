House OKs partial red-light camera ban, part of fed probe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House approved a ban Wednesday on some Chicago suburbs' red-light enforcement cameras, an unpopular program with motorists and now part of a federal bribery investigation.

Rep. David McSweeney's plan to prohibit red-light cameras in non-home rule cities where the Legislature has more power was OK'd 84-4, a margin bigger than when identical legislation passed in 2015.

The bill that year died in the Senate, about the same time federal prosecutors say former Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Martin Sandoval started taking bribes to be a “protector” of red-light programs in the Legislature. Sandoval has pleaded guilty to bribery and is cooperating with authorities.

Red-light technology has sprung up in Chicago and throughout its suburbs, producing piles of revenue for cities where cameras record motorists' indiscretions and hit them later with tickets. Advocates say they're proven to increase traffic safety and free up police officers to concentrate on more serious crimes.

But McSweeney, a Barrington Hills Republican, said a low-income single mother who inadvertently rolls through a light on a right turn could be forced to forfeit a day's wages. "This is the most regressive tax in the state,” he said.

