VALPARAISO — Plans for a housing development featuring streams and walking trails are moving forward.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning request from suburban residential to planned unit development for The Brooks at Vale Park.
Plans for the 284 single-family home subdivision will go before the City Council at its 7 p.m. April 8 meeting.
Some 100 residents came to a Feb. 12 meeting to speak about the proposed development and their concerns with it.
Plan Commission President Matt Evans said city officials carefully reviewed those comments. Those offering feedback on the traffic, drainage and zoning concerns included Tyler Kent, director of the Planning Department, and Adam McAlpine, city engineer.
On the traffic front, McAlpine said Vale Park Road would be extended from Keystone Commons to Beauty Creek subdivision at Windsor Park.
"The nature of Vale Park Road will change. It will now be a through street," McAlpine said.
The idea of an east-west corridor is already presented, McAlpine said.
"A traffic study won't tell you it's not a good idea," McAlpine said.
As far as regional stormwater management, the city and subdivision engineers will work as a team because "there's a lot of engineering work that has to happen and there are significant benefits," McAlpine said.
Trent told residents residential zoning is already in place on that property.
Developers could build 400-plus units there but, under the proposed planned unit development, plans are to build only 284 units, Trent said.
Attorney Todd Leeth represented longtime developer Jake Wagner at the meeting. He said developers have agreed to pay a park impact fee of around $1,300 per home.
"That's approximately $300,000 in impact fees," Leeth said.
Wagner wants to build 94 traditional subdivision homes on lots no less than 12,000 square feet apiece.
The remainder would be starter or empty-nester homes on 6,000-square-foot lots along with townhouses and tri-plexes.
Each style home would be grouped together in individual neighborhoods throughout the parcel.
Plan Commission member Trista Hudson thanked residents for their comments and concerns.
"Because of your comments, changes have been made. Your concerns do not come to deaf ears," Hudson said.