How a Lansing teacher brought $20K to her school

This was the second time Capizzano has worked with Enchanted Backpack. While she was a fifth-grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in Justice, Illinois, the school received a grant.

One small voice

Coolidge was the second school to receive the grant in 2020, and members from Enchanted Backpack brought two van loads full of supplies to the Lansing elementary school on Jan. 17, adding to an existing pile of supplies the organization already brought to the school.

Classroom rugs, athletic equipment and various boxes hiding troves of classroom treasures took up most of the stage in the gym.

Next week, after all of the supplies are unboxed, the school will have a "garage sale" for its teachers, allowing them to "shop" for the items they need.

"I just think it's a wonderful opportunity, and I'm glad to have been selected to work with (Enchanted Backpack) again," she said.

Though she didn't cry when she found out, as she saw the supplies coming in and heard students sing, "One Small Voice" — honoring Enchanted Backpack as the one small voice helping students and teachers in the classroom — she teared up.